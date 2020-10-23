Watch Royal Blood’s dark and dangerous new video for ‘Trouble’s Coming’

Royal Blood have shared a new video for their comeback single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ – watch it below.

The band made their return last month, sharing their first new material since 2017 album ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’.

The new video, directed by Dir. Lx, sees the band in dark and stormy landscapes, with Mike Kerr emerging bloodied up on the other side.

Watch Royal Blood’s new ‘Trouble’s Coming’ video below.

Following the release of the new track, the band’s Mike Kerr spoke to NME about the Brighton duo’s return and their upcoming third album.

“We realised that this much dancier sound really leant itself to the kind of music we were already making,” Kerr said. “We found this through-line between classic rock, dance music and disco music where, to me, some of the best fretting ever is AC/DC. They always play over this straight beat. It’s just like a heartbeat through the songs that never stops. Then these riffs just cut over the top.

“All we had to do was speed it up and it gave us this new approach to what we did. It felt like we were seeing in colour for the first time.”

Discussing their next album, Kerr added: “All the tracks on this record have their own personality. This encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people. We’re aware that we’ve been away for a long time, and we didn’t want to come back with something that we’d done before. This shows a maturity on every level.

“This record wasn’t just the next 10 songs that we wrote about the last album. We wrote an insane amount of music after coming off tour. To us this is like our sixth record, but it’s officially being released as our third!”

Earlier this summer, Royal Blood shared their support for the global Black Lives Matter movement, which gained pace following the death of George Floyd.

“We have been described as ‘two guys making a lot of noise’ for nearly 6 years now, but the truth is we are two white males, adopting and basking in an entire genre of music that was created by black culture and black musicians,” the duo wrote, encouraging fans to educate themselves on social injustices.