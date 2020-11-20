Royal Blood have shared their performance of ‘Trouble’s Coming’ on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

The duo played their recent single on the show for one of their first live appearances in a while last night (November 19), tweeting: “Dusting off the cobwebs never felt so good. Check our performance of Trouble’s Coming on @latelateshow @JKCorden! #LateLateShow.”

The band released ‘Trouble’s Coming’ in September, which marked their first new material since their 2017 record ‘How Did We Get So Dark?’ Last month the band also shared the single’s official video from director Dir. Lx.

Upon the song’s release, frontman Mike Kerr told NME: “We realised that this much dancier sound really lent itself to the kind of music we were already making.

“We found this through-line between classic rock, dance music and disco music where, to me, some of the best fretting ever is AC/DC. They always play over this straight beat. It’s just like a heartbeat through the songs that never stops. Then these riffs just cut over the top.”

He added: “All we had to do was speed it up and it gave us this new approach to what we did. It felt like we were seeing in colour for the first time.”

Elsewhere, Kerr explained that the songs featured on Royal Blood’s upcoming third album would each “have their own personality” that “encapsulates the change and progression that we’ve made as a band and as people”.

Meanwhile, Royal Blood also recently shared a new remix of their recent single, courtesy of DJ and producer Purple Disco Machine (aka Tino Piontek).