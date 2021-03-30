Watch Royal Blood play their new single ‘Limbo’ during virtual ‘Roblox’ performance

Royal Blood performed their new single ‘Limbo’ live for the first time during a virtual set they played on the Roblox gaming platform last weekend.

The two-piece released the third preview of their upcoming third studio album ‘Typhoons’ last week, with the duo describing ‘Limbo’ as “without a doubt the most ambitious and wildest we have allowed ourselves to be”, adding: “We can’t wait to invite you this far down the rabbit hole with us.”

Royal Blood appeared virtually as avatars on the Roblox gaming platform last weekend (March 27) as they performed a three-song set during the 2021 Bloxy Awards. The annual ceremony serves as Roblox’s “celebration of the passion, talent and creativity of the Roblox community of creators and players.”

The duo debuted ‘Limbo’ live for the first time during their special Roblox set, and you can watch their performance of the track now over on Rolling Stone.

Royal Blood will release ‘Typhoons’ on April 30 via Warner.

Prior to last week’s release of ‘Limbo’, the band shared the forthcoming album’s title track in January and its first single ‘Trouble’s Coming’ back in September.

Speaking to NME about ‘Typhoons’ back in January, frontman Mike Kerr said: “I think everyone can get lost in their own mind, and they can have dark spells in their own mind. I’ve experienced them, you’ve experienced them, we all have.

“I wanted to write a song that recognised them but was also uplifting and empowering – knowing that if you are going through that, it will end at some point. It will pass.”