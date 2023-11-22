Watch Rush’s Alex Lifeson join Tool on stage for surprise performance in Toronto

Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson joined Tool on stage in Toronto this week for a surprise performance.

Tool wrapped up their North American headline tour this month with two shows in Toronto earlier in the week. Performing at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday (November 20), the LA rock band welcomed Lifeson – who grew up in Toronto – to the stage for a rendition of their song ‘Jambi’.

The performance also included Rush’s ‘A Passage To Bangkok’ intro and guitar solo from 1976 album ‘2112’.

Check out footage of the surprise appearance below.

Tool have enforced a no phone policy at their shows in recent years. Tool guitarist Adam Jones told Metal Hammer last year: “You lose something without that connection, and you just want people to be in their own world rather than getting the whole show on their phone and then never looking at it again.”

He added: “It’s a big distraction. Have you ever been to a concert and you can’t see the show because the person in front of you is holding their phone up in front of the stage? It’s just kind of obnoxious.”

Meanwhile, Geddy Lee recently said he would be open to a Rush reunion with his bandmate Lifeson. Fans assumed the band had broken up for good after the death of drummer Neil Peart in 2020, who quietly battled brain cancer for three years.

However Lee said that performing at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts helped him broach what had been a “taboo subject”.

During the tribute shows in Los Angeles and London, Lee and Lifeson played Rush songs alongside a host of musical friends including the Foo’s own Dave Grohl and Tool‘s Danny Carey.

During Lee’s current book tour – where he is reading passages from his memoir My Effin’ Life – the singer-songwriter also talked about his final meeting with Peart.