Watch Sam Fender bring ‘Seventeen Going Under’ to Nottingham as he kicks off UK tour

Sam Fender brought ‘Seventeen Going Under’ to Nottingham last night (March 20) – showcasing three tracks from the record for the first time.

The North Shields singer-songwriter kicked off his UK tour at the Motorpoint Arena playing a series of tracks from his new record, including the title track, ‘Mantra’, ‘Get You Down’ and ‘Spit Of You’.

He also showcased ‘The Dying Light’, ‘The Leveller’ and ‘Paradigms’ for the first time ever. You can view footage below.

Elsewhere, Fender played a host of hits from his debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ including the title track, ‘Will We Talk’ and ‘Play God’.

Sam Fender performing The Leveller in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/WBLMi8LUjn — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) March 21, 2022

Sam fender performing Paradigms last night in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/RNua8FerFK — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) March 21, 2022

Sam Fender performing Mantra in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/H1SidcOV33 — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) March 21, 2022

Sam Fender performing Spit of You in Nottingham! pic.twitter.com/vX0M776ehU — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) March 21, 2022

Fender’s UK and European arena tour continues tonight (March 21) in Liverpool at the M&S Bank Arena, with two dates at London’s Wembley Arena set for early April.

Following his run of arena dates, he will play his biggest show yet at Finsbury Park in London this summer. Support will come from the likes of Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl.

Meanwhile, Fender recently discussed how kids who bullied him at sixth form are now asking him to play their weddings, to which he had a very succinct reply.

“There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit,” he recalled. “But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to fuck off. It’s wonderful.”

This month also saw Fender take home the Best Album In The World and Best Album By A UK Artist statues at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 for ‘Seventeen Going Under’. He also opened the ceremony with a performance of the record’s title track.