Watch Sam Fender cover Frightened Rabbit’s ‘The Modern Leper’ at TRNSMT

Sam Fender covered Frightened Rabbit‘s ‘The Modern Leper’ during his headline performance at TRNSMT Festival over the weekend – watch the fan-shot footage below.

The North Shields singer-songwriter delivered a 17-song set on the main stage at the Glasgow event last Saturday (July 8) following appearances from the likes of Kasabian, Aitch and Inhaler.

Towards the end of the show, Fender treated fans to a stripped-back rendition of ‘The Modern Leper’, the opening track of Frightened Rabbit’s second album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ (2008).

That studio record was reimagined by various artists in 2019 in memory of the Scottish band’s founding member and primary songwriter, Scott Hutchison, who died by suicide the previous year.

Fender’s version of ‘The Modern Leper’ featured the musician’s guitar technician Fraser Fulton, also of the Scottish band Midnight Ambulance.

Sharing a clip of the performance on their Twitter profile, the duo wrote: “Well that was cool. Check out Fraser ripping up the main stage @TRNSMTfest with the one and only @samfendermusic for a beautiful @FRabbits encore. No you’re crying.”

You can check out the videos below.

Well that was cool. Check out Fraser ripping up the main stage @TRNSMTfest with the one and only @samfendermusic for a beautiful @FRabbits encore. No you’re crying 😢 https://t.co/cxnFXYzrZy — Midnight Ambulance (@MN_AMB) July 9, 2023

TRNSMT Festival 2023 was also headlined by Pulp and The 1975, the latter of whom closed out the weekend last night (July 9).

Last month saw Fender play two huge homecoming concerts at St James’ Park in Newcastle. In a five-star review of the second night (June 10), NME said that the “weekend will be a talked-about highlight in Sam Fender’s career for years to come”.

In the days running up to the gigs, a series of posters popped up close to the stadium which appeared to tease Fender’s upcoming third album – the yet-to-be-announced follow-up to ‘Seventeen Going Under’ (2021).

Speaking to NME last September, the musician revealed that he’d already written a number of songs for his next record. He described the new music as “very pretty” with a strong “singer-songwriter” vibe.

Next month, Fender will headline Reading & Leeds 2023 alongside Billie Eilish, Foals, The Killers, The 1975 and Imagine Dragons.