Watch Sam Fender cover Oasis in Manchester as he announces new UK tour

He's heading out on his biggest tour yet...

Sam Fender has covered Oasis on the first night of his UK tour in Manchester – and it’s been confirmed that bigger shows are on the way.

The Brits Critics Choice winner played into the hands of the Manchester crowd as he covered ‘Morning Glory’ during the show at the O2 Ritz – with fans posting videos on social media after the show.

But as his profile continues to rise, Fender has now announced his biggest shows to date in November 2019. The new dates include two nights at Newcastle’s O2 Academy and his biggest London headline show at the O2 Academy Brixton.

Tickets for Fender’s tour go on sale next Friday (May 10) and you can see all the dates in full below.

NOVEMBER

22nd – Academy, Manchester

23rd – Guild of Students, Liverpool

26th – Rock City, Nottingham

27th – O2 Academy, Glasgow

28th – O2 Academy, Leeds

30th – Dome, Brighton

DECEMBER

1st – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

3rd – Pavilions, Plymouth

4th – O2 Academy, Bristol

5th – O2 Academy, Birmingham

7th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

8th – O2 Academy, Newcastle

10th – O2 Academy Brixton, London

13th – Great Hall, Cardiff

16th – Dublin, Olympia

17th – Ulster Hall, Belfast

19th – O2 Academy, Sheffield

The tour announcement comes ahead of Fender releasing his anticipated debut album ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ on August 9, following on from his debut EP last year.

Speaking to NME, Fender previously explained how the title track was influenced by his love of Bruce Springsteen.

“I’ve been fucking weaned on him. My brother bought us ‘Born To Run’ when I was 14 or 15 and it just fucking changed my world,” Fender explained.

“At first I was a bit confused by this slightly over-the-top production, but the words were just so good. Lyrically, ‘Born To Run’ is one of the best albums out there and it changed my world when I heard it.

“I’d never heard rock music that sounded that fresh, even though that record was released in 1975. I’ve also always wanted to do that Phil Spector production and add a saxophone to it.”

He added: “I’d say it’s a nod to Bruce Springsteen, although my publisher says it’s a headbutt.”

He’ll be supporting Mumford & Sons at All Points East in London this June. Visit here for tickets and more information.