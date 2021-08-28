Watch Sam Fender join Declan McKenna for performance of ‘Brazil’ at Leeds Festival

Sam Fender joined Declan McKenna for a performance of ‘Brazil’ at Leeds Festival earlier this afternoon (August 28) – watch the footage below.

After making his main stage debut at Reading yesterday, McKenna performed again at its sister festival this afternoon. However, this time he was joined by the ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ singer on guitar for the last song of his set.

It comes after McKenna revealed to NME in his Big Read interview last year that he and Fender had been talking “for ages about doing something together”.

NME caught up with McKenna again backstage at Reading yesterday and asked if there had been any new developments with the collaboration. “No… we’ve both been doing all sorts of shit!” he said. “Today marks the first time I’ll have seen him in two years.”

The 22-year-old added: “We’ll still get in that studio at some point, though.”

You can watch footage of Fender and McKenna’s performance of ‘Brazil’, which is taken from McKenna’s 2017 debut album, ‘What Do You Think About the Car?’, below:

SAM FENDER PERFORMING WITH DECLAN MCKENNA!! pic.twitter.com/aTzJ9kNpIi — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 28, 2021

more of sam and declan performing brazil together!! via declan mckenna's instagram stories pic.twitter.com/1CWE25NNi6 — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 28, 2021

Footage has also emerged of the pair joking around backstage at Leeds, including a video of Fender driving McKenna and his band around the back paths of the festival. You can see the clips below.

sam driving declan mckenna and his band backstage at Leeds festival today😂 pic.twitter.com/WGkoZgByGr — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 28, 2021

sam with declan mckenna via instagram stories!! 😂 pic.twitter.com/il0G6lUxmD — Sam Fender Updates (@FenderUpdates) August 28, 2021

Elsewhere in his latest chat with NME, McKenna talked about what Reading Festival means to him, saying that it has “always been so important to [him].”

After waiting a year to give the tracks from his 2020 album ‘Zeros’ their live airing, he also explained how this year’s edition feels monumental: “‘Zeros’ is fucking intense. But finally seeing it come to life has been like, ‘Wow, this is really what it’s all about!'”

See McKenna’s setlist for Reading & Leeds Festival below:

‘Beautiful Faces’

‘Isombard’

‘The Key to Life on Earth’

‘Why Do You Feel So Down’

‘You Better Believe!!!’

‘Be an Astronaut’

‘Brazil’

‘British Bombs’

Meanwhile, last week, Fender shared ‘Aye’, the second preview of his upcoming album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which is set for release on October 8.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Reading & Leeds 2021.