Watch Sam Fender perform Bruce Springsteen cover with Gang Of Youths’ Dave Le’aupepe in London

Sam Fender teamed up with Gang Of Youths frontman Dave Le’aupepe in London last night (November 21) for a cover of Bruce Springsteen‘s ‘I’m On Fire’.

The pair performed the 1985 hit single during Fender’s encore at Alexandra Palace, after Gang Of Youths supported the singer earlier in the night. You can view the collaboration below.

Fender also went on to cover Springsteen’s ‘Dancing In The Dark’, which you can also watch below, straight after the pair teamed up.

Earlier, the singer-songwriter performed a host of tracks from his latest album ‘Seventeen Going Under‘ including ‘Getting Started’, ‘Get You Down’, ‘Spit Of You’ and his second LP’s title track alongside hits from his debut album such as ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ and ‘Will We Talk?’

The Boss is always the boss, but @samfendermusic totally stole Alexandra Palace with an enrapturing Dancing in the Dark tonight pic.twitter.com/GG9mZHKG44 — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) November 21, 2021

He is due to perform in Leeds at the First Direct Arena on Wednesday (November 24) before he wraps up his UK tour the following night (November 25) at Cardiff Motorpoint Arena.

Sam Fender played the following at London’s Alexandra Palace:

‘Will We Talk?’

‘Getting Started’

‘Dead Boys’

‘All Is On My Side’

‘Mantra’

‘The Borders’

‘Spice’

‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’

‘Get You Down’

‘Spit Of You’

‘Seventeen Going Under’

‘Play God’

‘I’m On Fire’

‘Dancing In The Dark’

‘Saturday’

‘Hypersonic Missiles’

He will hit the road for his biggest headline tour to date in 2022.

Reviewing ‘Seventeen Going Under’, NME awarded the record four stars and said it was “a portrait of the artist as a young man.”

“If ‘Hypersonic Missiles’ was the sound of a young boy kicking out at the world, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ sees Fender realise that it can kick back a lot harder, and he counts every blow and bruise. But he seems to have found that time passes and that most wounds – even the deepest – will eventually heal, if he can allow them to,” it added.

Meanwhile, Fender recently revealed that he turned down the opportunity to collaborate with Elton John on ‘The Lockdown Sessions’.

The pair previously teamed up for a joint performance of Fender’s ‘Will We Talk?’, with John later hailing him as “the best rock and roll artist there is”.