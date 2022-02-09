Watch Sam Fender perform ‘Seventeen Going Under’ at the BRITs 2022

Sam Fender performed his single ‘Seventeen Going Under’ live at last night’s BRIT Awards (February 8) – you can watch his performance below.

The North Shields singer/songwriter was one of the stand-out performers at last night’s ceremony at The O2 in London, where he also picked up the award for Alternative/Rock Act.

During his acceptance speech, Fender dedicated his award in part to the North East Homeless centre, which provides support to those who are vulnerable and homeless in the north east of England.

You can watch Fender’s BRITs acceptance speech below.

Massive Congratulations to Sam Fender & the gang, We’re all so proud of yous. Thank You all so much for ya Support in… Posted by NEH North East Homeless on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The artist later performed ‘Seventeen Going Under’, the title track from his acclaimed second album – you can see footage of his performance below.

Sam Fender performing 'Seventeen Going Under' at the #BRITs pic.twitter.com/NBluaL9vUE — sam fender files (@samfenderfiles) February 8, 2022

Speaking to NME on the red carpet at the BRITs, Fender spoke about the “special experience” of attending this year’s ceremony with his bandmates in tow.

“It’s such a special experience this time around because I’ve got the band with us,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed the band last time, which was annoying. Now I just put my foot down. It’s my name on the tin, but we are a band, you know? Me and Dean [Thompson] have been best mates since we were 12, so it’s a special night for the two of us.”

Fender also said that he’d been listening to Tom Petty recently, which might have a bearing on his future material.

“Whatever I’m listening to at that time tends to bleed into [my songwriting]. I’ve been listening to a bit of Tom Petty, so it might sound like Tom Petty. Who knows? It’s a while away, so we’ll see.”

Fender will be performing at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on March 2, alongside Griff, Rina Sawayama, BERWYN and Chvrches featuring special guest The Cure‘s Robert Smith – with more to be announced. Tickets are on sale now and available here.