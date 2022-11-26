Watch Sam Fender’s performance of ‘Alright’ from huge Finsbury Park gig

Sam Fender has shared a new video of his performance of the song ‘Alright’ from his massive Finsbury Park gig this summer – check it out below.

The singer-songwriter played the outdoor London show in July, and the gig is set to be immortalised in a new live album due out on December 9 via Polydor.

The live album comes as part of a deluxe edition of Fender’s huge 2021 album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, which features nine extra tracks including ‘Wild Grey Ocean’, which was shared last month.

In a four-star review of Fender’s Finsbury Park set – which was attended by 45,000 fans and marked his biggest headline performance to date – NME said the performance “seemingly foreshadows Fender’s next steps, primed to level up from this huge moment to something utterly stratospheric.”

Watch him perform ‘Alright’ at the gig below.

In addition to joining the shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize Album Of The Year, ‘Seventeen Going Under’ won the BandLab NME Award for Best Album In The World in March. Speaking of ‘Seventeen Going Under’ – which received a four-star review from NME – in a 2021 interview, Fender told NME he’s “more proud of [it] than anything I’ve ever done.”

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve done in my life. I just hope people love it as much as I do. With the first album, a lot of those songs were written when I was 19, so I was over half of it [by the time it was released]. Whereas this one is where I’m at now,” Fender said.

Sam Fender will playing two hometown shows at St James’ Park in Newcastle on June 9 and 10 2023. Inhaler and Holly Humberstone will be supporting on the first night.