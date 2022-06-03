Watch Sam Neill and Laura Dern reunite in new ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ clip

A new clip from Jurassic World: Dominion has been released, which sees original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprising their roles.

In the footage, which you can see via Complex, Neill’s Dr. Alan Grant and Dern’s Dr. Ellie Sattler are in a helicopter flying above territory controlled by the corporation Biosyn, and observe a huge dreadnoughtus dinosaur.

The new film sees both actors returning to the franchise for the first time since 2001’s Jurassic Park III. It’s released in cinemas on June 10.

Speaking to Complex about his return, Neill said that “Playing Alan Grant is like putting on a pair of old comfortable shoes. They’ve seen better days but they were really comfortable and easy to wear.”

On reuniting with Dern he said: “It was familiar territory. We’re all used to these enormous animatronic scary dinosaurs. We all know our paths. To be in each other’s company after all this time was great.

He said: “We were lucky to have that time of our lives. We were already friends, we are even firmer friends now.”

Last month (May 22), Dern and Neill spoke out about the 20-year age gap between their two characters in the original Jurassic Park film.

“It never occurred to me until I opened a magazine and there was an article called ‘Old geezers and gals,'” Neill told The Telegraph. “People like Harrison Ford and Sean Connery acting with much younger people, and there I was, on the list.”

The sequel to 2018’s Fallen Kingdom will see Chris Pratt star once more as Owen Grady alongside Bryce Dallas Howard as ex Jurassic Park operations manager Claire Dearing. They will be joined by the original Jurassic Park trio of Jeff Goldblum, Dern and Neill.