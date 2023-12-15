Watch SAULT’s spectacularly immersive first live show, including Little Simz appearance

SAULT have finally played their first ever live show, and brought out Little Simz and Michael Kiwanuka to celebrate the occasion – watch everything that went down below.

The mysterious collective, who are yet to reveal any of their names or faces, have steadily released music since their debut ‘5’ in 2019. SAULT have never officially confirmed their bandmembers; however, producer Inflo is generally regarded as the leader, with Cleo Sol, Kid Sister, Chronixx and more providing uncredited vocals.

A few days ago, the collective confirmed a world tour as well the date of their first ever show, which was held at London’s new venue Drumsheds. Now, footage has been shared of their live debut, which fans have called “euphoric, sensational & inspiring”.

First, concertgoers walked through tunnels and a large room displaying their records admist grass and wheat. People also apparently had to walk through a refrigerator in order to get to the main hall.

SAULT were fucking next level pic.twitter.com/ROjBqRisVk — Courtenay (@Chuckwacka) December 15, 2023

Had an incredible time at the Sault gig this evening @saultglobal 🧵 pic.twitter.com/loPhTzNIDL — Marc Baylis (@ShowbizMarc) December 14, 2023

Then, the band performed for around two hours, splitting their show into three sections. After a short intro, SAULT launched into the ‘Africa Section’, where they invited Little Simz onto the stage to perform their song ‘Fear No Man’. Simz has worked with Inflo throughout her career, with Inflo producing her Mercury Award-winning album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

Later, they performed brand new material from a record entitled ‘Acts of Faith’, which contains nine songs.

Finally, SAULT finished off with a selection of songs from their catalogue, including ‘Masterpiece and ‘Glory’. They also brought Michael Kiwanuka to the stage to perform ‘Colour Blind’, whilst Kid Sister made an appearance on ‘Don’t Waste My Time’. See the full setlist and videos of the night below:

One of my favourite moments from the SAULT show. Majestic voice. She had the audience in a trance. pic.twitter.com/OmFxPY7QdX — Aniefiok 'Neef' Ekpoudom (@AniefiokEkp) December 15, 2023

I can’t wait, I have to get off a mini review of SAULT’s show now because I still have goosebumps. ‘10/10’ doesn’t capture how magnificent this show was. They strung together a show that intertwined music over their 10 projects, and it was sublime. @SaultGlobal 🔥 pic.twitter.com/mdkJt9WY75 — Joyboy Jude (@judeblay) December 15, 2023

Then the main show, all the hits

Vocals from

Cleo Sol

Kid Sister

Little Simz

Chronixx

Michael Kiwanuka All with insane costumes, staging, dancers Absolute zero messing from @SaultGlobal , this was the experience of the year! #Sault#Drumsheds pic.twitter.com/66gKfGiW4m — Elizabeth Holloway (@LizzeeRascal) December 15, 2023

Here’s every song SAULT performed:

1. Air

2. 4am

3. Time Is Precious

“Africa Section”

4. Ipadi jo

5. Kpanlogo

6. Fontonmom

7. Asbeku

8. Fear No Man (with Little Simz)

9. Ever So Lonely

10. Gods Will

“Acts Of Faith”

11. Sunrise

12. Set Your Spirit Free

13. God Will Help You

14. Heal

15. Turn It Around

16. Lessons

17. Only For You

18. Signs

19. Pray For Me

20. X

21. Glory/Bitter Streets

22. Free

23. Let Me Go

24. Over

25. I Just Want To Dance

26. Warrior

27. Faith

28. Angel

29. Masterpiece

30. Fight For Love

31. Don’t Waste My Time (with Kid Sister)

32. Up All Night

33. Son Shine

34. Why Why Why Why Why

35. Colour Blind (with Michael Kiwanuka)

36. Strong

37. Black Is

38. Wildfires

SAULT are set to embark on a world tour, where they will play a different album at each date. ‘5’, for instance, will take place in New York, whilst those based in Paris will experience ‘Air’. The band are also set to play ‘Black’ in LA, ‘Untitled (Rise)’ in Canada, and ’11’ in Germany.

They will also play ‘Earth’ in “Africa”; it has not been confirmed exactly where on the continent they will play. The band also seem to have announced a separate London date, where they will play ‘Nine’.

In a four-star review of 2021’s ‘Nine’, NME wrote: “Once again, Sault demonstrate the power of words and just how impactful music can be. It’s impossible not to feel affected by the stories being told.”

“Despite ‘Nine’s sadness, Sault channel optimism and hope for a brighter future into their songs. Coupled with twinkling piano keys, the album’s poignant closing words offer a lifeline: ‘Don’t ever lose yourself / You can always start again’.“