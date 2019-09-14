Watch Savages’ Jehnny Beth and Anna Calvi cover ‘Peaky Blinders’ theme song at show’s Birmingham festival

Richard Hawley also joined Calvi for a performance of 'Strange Weather'

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth and Anna Calvi teamed up this weekend at the The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival festival in Birmingham to cover the show’s popular theme song.

Announced last month, the festival for the BBC’s Peaky Blinders takes place in Digbeth in Central Birmingham this weekend (September 14 and 15).

After being confirmed to have written the score for Peaky Blinders season 5, Anna Calvi leads the live music line-up across five stages alongside the likes of Primal Scream, The Streets’ Mike Skinner and Slaves.

Calvi expressed her excitement about being involved in the show in an interview with NME, saying: “It’s incredible to be part of something like this. It’s a whole new thing for me, but it felt completely natural. Bizarrely, I feel like I can really relate to the characters. It was a really good fit.

“I’ve always loved the show – everything about the way that they dress, the music that they feature, how strong the characters are and how filmic it is. It’s just much better than most things you see on TV.”

Teaming up with Savages’ Jehnny Beth for a rendition of the show’s theme song – Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’ – you can watch a clip from Calvi’s performance at The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival below:

Beth, who has recorded a song Peaky Blinders, then stayed on to perform ‘Alpha’, which features on Calvi’s 2018 album, ‘Hunter’.

“I’ve always been a fan of the show,” Beth told NME, explaining how she came to getting a placement on the show. “I knew that Cillian was a fan [of Savages] as well. They were looking for a track and I was in the studio working. They were branching out to other people and they thought about me. I was working on something that turned out to be a really good match.”

Richard Hawley, who has previously featured on the show’s soundtrack, later joined Calvi for a performance of ‘Strange Weather’, a song that appeared in the trailer for season 5 of the show and originally featured David Byrne – see this in the same post above.

The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival has been co-curated by show creator Steven Knight, and will also see Dank Parish present an immersive recreation of the Peaky Blinders world, appearances from cast members and special guests, and Q&As and debates with Knight on the history, politics and social themes of series five. Not only that, but following the announcement of David Beckham’s clothing line Kent & Curwen collaborating with the show, they will also be in attendance across the weekend. Fans can also expect themed bars, pop-up food stalls and even bare-knuckle boxing.