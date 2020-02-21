Watch Savages singer Jehnny Beth’s new TV chat show featuring Primal Scream and IDLES

Savages‘ Jehnny Beth has launched her own music TV chat show.

The first episode of ECHOES was shared by the singer via her Twitter page earlier today (February 21).

The debut episode features performances and discussions with Primal Scream, IDLES and Hull-based punks Life. Watch the programme here.

A synopsis reads: “If this new ARTE musical meeting responds to the name of ECHOES is that his device plays with the mirror effect. Three groups play live before coming together around a common table for a frank discussion on their artistic identity, the issues of the time or their experience as musicians.”

Previously speaking about the new show, Beth said: “For years, I’ve been driven by a real desire to bring musicians together and to allow people from our community as a whole to interact.

“Sharing our mistakes, our funny stories, our pleasures, our regrets is a natural reflex during conversations between artists. I want to bring to the audience the kind of intimate, unfiltered and inspiring discussions that I have witnessed so many times.”

It comes after the Savages singer recently shared a new music video for her single ‘Flower’ and announced details of her first book.

Her debut solo album, ‘To Love Is To Live’, will be released on May 8 via Caroline Records.

Beth will also release her first book Crimes Against Love Manifesto featuring a collection of her erotic short stories along with photography from Johnny Hostile on June 11.