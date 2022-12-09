Watch security mistake Slipknot’s ‘Tortilla Man’ for stage crasher and try to stop him

During Slipknot’s recent show in Guadalajara, Mexico, percussionist Michael Pfaff – better known to most as “Tortilla Man” – was mistaken for a fan who’d crashed the stage, and was subsequently accosted by security.

The band performed at the outdoor Calle 2 venue in Zapopan on Monday (December 5), delivering a 15-track set heavy on cuts from their first two albums (and 2008’s ‘All Hope Is Gone’).

During the bridge in ‘Spit It Out’ – when frontman Corey Taylor requests the crowd to “get down on the fucking ground” before the breakdown kicks in – Pfaff became involved in an altercation with multiple security guards. According to a caption in a video posted to Instagram, the guards had mistaken him for a fan cosplaying as a Slipknot member (a very common occurrence at their shows).

Advertisement

Two guards drag Pfaff away from the stage, with more becoming involved when the musician fights back. The guards only let up when fellow percussionist Shaun “Clown” Crahan steps in, appearing to berate the guards from the corner of the stage. When NME spoke to Clown recently, he mentioned as an aside that he often works directly with security at the venues Slipknot performs in.

Have a look at the crowd-shot footage of Pfaff’s struggle with security below:

Pfaff himself commented on the video above, noting that he’s “not mad” because the guards who accosted him were “doing their job”. He explained: “I was just trying to get to the maggots that couldn’t see me.”

Slipknot’s Latin American tour will continue on Sunday (December 11) with the Chilean edition of their travelling Knotfest series. From there, they’ll perform in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday December 15, and wrap up with Knotfest Brasil in São Paolo that Sunday (December 18). Tickets and more info can be found here.

Next year, the band will take Knotfest to Australia and Italy for the first time, with the latter coinciding with a broader European tour. They’ll also appear as one of three headliners at next year’s Download Festival, alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon.

Advertisement

Slipknot are currently touring in support of their seventh album (and last on Roadrunner Records), ‘The End, So Far’, which arrived in September on the back of the singles ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ and ‘Yen’.

In a four-star review of the album, NME’s Andrew Trendell said it “may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record”.

During NME’s recent chat with Clown, the artist revealed that Slipknot may soon look to abandon their traditional album-based release patterns, opting for more sporadic EP and single releases. Taylor responded to this in an interview of his own last month, saying that “whatever comes next will naturally be something that we want to do”.

Clown also discussed with us the possibility of Slipknot’s story being turned into a biopic – à la Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman – revealing that he has several ideas for a serial web series project.