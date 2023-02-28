Watch Self Esteem debut new songs as she kicks off 2023 UK tour

Self Esteem began her sold out UK tour ‘I Tour This All The Time’ in Nottingham and Dublin at the weekend – watch her debut new songs and see the full setlist below.
The gigs – which were recently updated and expanded due to demand – come in support of Rebecca Lucy Taylor’s Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ (2021) and mark her biggest headline gigs yet.
In Nottingham at Rock City on Friday night (February 24), Self Esteem played new songs ‘Mother’ and ‘Love Second’ alongside highlights from ‘Prioritise Pleasure’ and debut album ‘Compliments Please’.
It comes after the first two dates of the tour in Cambridge and Hull were postponed due to the singer coming down with norovirus. They will now be played on March 13 and 19 respectively.
See Self Esteem’s full setlist from the Nottingham gig below, alongside footage of the new songs, below.
I’ve never seen such rapture — in the work, on the stage, from every single person in the room. Rebecca and her band had us (me) gasping, screaming, beaming like never before, despite how many shows I’ve been to, especially when TWO NEW SONGS debuted: ‘Mother’ and ‘Love Second’. pic.twitter.com/keDBThT28c
— jay (@jayzaff) February 25, 2023
🤠 @SELFESTEEM___ did the thing 🤠 pic.twitter.com/Ns4hKXk5na
— Patrick Kavanagh (@PatrickKTV) February 26, 2023
What a phenomenal show @3olympiatheatre from @SELFESTEEM___ & crew
The choreography, the 💃 & most importantly the 🎶 🎙️ 🥁 https://t.co/bxoQHy97Sj pic.twitter.com/78jEm7RSkr
— Mr Hanky (@Goonersville46) February 26, 2023
Self Esteem played:
‘Prioritise Pleasure’
‘Fucking Wizardry’
‘Moody’
‘Just Kids’
‘Happy Valley’
‘Mother ‘
‘How Can I Help You’
‘Love Second’
‘Girl Crush’
‘John Elton’
‘The 345’
‘You Forever’
‘I Do This All The Time’
The Best’
‘I’m Fine’
‘Still Reigning’
The current run of dates feature three sold-out gigs at London’s Hammersmith Apollo, with extra dates recently added due to demand. The new dates are in Edinburgh (March 5), Glasgow (6), Oxford (14) and Sheffield (16) alongside extra dates in London and at Manchester’s Albert Hall.
The singer was also recently announced as support for Blur at their Wembley Stadium reunion gig on July 8, 2023. Tickets for that can be purchased here.
Self Esteem will also be headlining this year’s edition of Standon Calling alongside Years & Years, Bloc Party and The Human League.
Self Esteem’s 2023 ‘I Tour This All The Time’ tour dates:
MARCH 2023
01 – Albert Hall, Manchester
02 – O2 Institute, Birmingham
04 – The Sage, Gateshead
05 – Queens Hall, Edinburgh
06 – Barrowland, Glasgow
07 – The Dome, Brighton
09 – Tramshed, Cardiff
11 – Eventim Apollo, London
14 – O2 Academy Oxford, Oxford
16 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield
17 – Eventim Apollo, London
18 – Albert Hall, Manchester
21 – O2 Academy Sheffield, Sheffield
22 – Albert Hall, Manchester
25 – Eventim Apollo, London
Earlier this month, Taylor shared a new version of her track ‘Fucking Wizardry’ – listen to ‘Fucking Wizardry – Block Them Edit’ here.
The singer also released ‘Prioritise Pleasure (Deluxe)‘, announced on the one year anniversary of the album’s release, which featured five bonus, acoustic versions of the tracks with strings arranged by Colin Elliot.
Speaking to NME last year, Taylor spoke of her next album, saying: “I’m still whinging about loads of other stuff,” she added. “‘Prioritise Pleasure’ was only the start of the penny dropping. I’m still this hyper-emotional person, I find it all a bit hard and that’s where I’ll always write from.
“You know how Ed Sheeran just sings about loving his girlfriend? One day I’ll just be able to do that. For now, I’ve just got to fight injustice at every corner. It’s difficult, but I’ll do it!”