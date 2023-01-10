Watch Self Esteem perform ‘I Do This All The Time’ on ‘Corden’

Self Esteem has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden – check out footage of the moment below.

On the show, the musician – real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor – delivered a rendition of her song ‘I Do This All The Time’ from the album ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, which Corden described as “brilliant” during his introduction.

You can watch the performance in full here:

Yesterday (January 9), Taylor announced a trio of concerts in North America that will take place this spring.

The musician will be calling at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles on April 6, San Francisco Rickshaw Stop the following night (7) before wrapping up at New York’s Music Hall of Williamsburg on April 12. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Taylor also has a UK tour kicking off next month, tickets for which can be found here. She will also be headlining this year’s edition of Standon Calling alongside Years & Years, Bloc Party and The Human League as well as offering support for Blur at their Wembley Stadium reunion gig on July 8, 2023. Tickets for the latter can be purchased here.

Taylor recently released ‘Prioritise Pleasure (Deluxe)’, announced on the one-year anniversary of the album’s release, which featured five bonus acoustic versions of the tracks with strings arranged by Colin Elliot.

Speaking about the deluxe release, Taylor said: “Any chance I get to work with Colin Elliot is a joy. Singing the lyrics of ‘Hobbies 2’ over the most beautiful string arrangement was particularly joyful. Thank you to Colin, Toby, The Up North Session Orchestra, my own beautiful band and the AKlass Collective for helping me make these exclusive versions.”