Watch Shaggy perform at Notting Hill Carnival

Shaggy has performed at this year’s Notting Hill Carnival with an epic set of his classic hits such as ‘Mr. Boombastic’ and ‘It Wasn’t Me’.

The Jamaican singer – real name Orville Richard Burrell – scored his first UK Number one 30 years ago with his 1993 debut track ‘Oh Carolina’. Showing up to the carnival on Sunday, August 27, the hitmaker returned to the streets where it all began for him.

He made his rounds through the carnival, appearing on the Saxon, Rampage and Horniman stages to perform his hits as well as his newest track, ‘Mood’ featuring Kes from his latest EP ‘In The Mood’.

According to The Mirror, the rapper said: “It’s been a great day. Notting Hill Carnival massive! It’s nice to come back to the roots. We went to Rampage and Horniman, which had thousands of people out there; great energy. The legendary Saxon sound system was a highlight for me because I grew up on that sound system, so it was good to touch that, the crowd was amazing. Big up Musclehead. Great vibes! We were In The Mood and it’s been a lovely lovely day.”

Shaggy is currently the only diamond-selling reagge artist in music history. He has sold over 40 million albums worldwide and holds four UK number one singles as well as eight on the Billboard Hot 100 charts .

Speaking ahead of his Carnival performance, Shaggy shared: “I’m in the mood big time for this year’s Notting Hill Carnival. It’s one of the biggest carnivals in the world and represents Caribbean culture from foundation to future….. Thirty years after the release of ‘Oh Carolina’, I wanted to get back to my roots and celebrate in the streets where everything took off.

“My latest EP ‘In The Mood’ is all about the party and community of our culture – people coming together to celebrate life. It’s dancehall, soca, reggae and dance music all wrapped up in one musical explosion.”

In other news, Shaggy recently revealed that the message behind his hit song ‘It Wasn’t Me’ has been misunderstood for years.

Speaking to People, he explained that while the song — believed to be about a man denying cheating on his partner — had led to him having a reputation as a “player”, that wasn’t his intention at all.

“It was a big misconception with that song because that song is not a cheating song,” he said. “It’s an anti-cheating song. It’s just that nobody listened to the record to the end.