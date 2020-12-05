Watch Shakira join Black Eyed Peas in vibrant ‘Girl Like Me’ video

Black Eyed Peas have shared a video for their new track ‘Girl Like Me’ featuring Shakira – watch it below.

Taken from ‘Translation’, the recent album from the Will.i.am-fronted group, the song pays tribute to Latin Women.

“La-La-Latinas/ I want a girl like Shakira/ Esa latina está rica/ I want a familia chica que sepa vivir y que viva la vida/ I need a bien bonita/ Elegante señorita/ Girl, I want you and I need ya,” Will.i.am raps in the opening lines.

Elsewhere, Taboo shouts out the highlights of Shakira’s career – “Your hips don’t lie, they rock me” – and Apl.de.pl references both Tejano icon Selena and Brazilian pop star Anitta.

In the music video, the Peas perform in front of various set pieces, while Shakira dances in an 80s-inspired outfit and and shows off her skateboarding skills.

Watch the video for ‘Girl Like Me’ below:

Earlier this year, Shakira took part in the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ benefit concert alongside the likes of Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Christine and the Queens and Justin Bieber.

Set up by Global Citizen and the European Commission, it was put on to raise money for marginalised communities disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, Will.i.am has spoken out about Donald Trump, saying the president’s claim that he’s done more for the Black community than any president since Abraham Lincoln is “an insult”.

Speaking in a new interview, the Black Eyed Peas frontman, who debuted a new pro-Joe Biden video with Jennifer Hudson, was asked whether he felt Trump was drawing the support of young African American and Latino men.