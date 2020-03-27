Shame’s Charlie Steen performed in front of Glastonbury’s half-built Pyramid Stage earlier today (March 27).

The band’s frontman announced that he would be playing solo on the empty Worthy Farm site yesterday in a post on the group’s Instagram account.

Steen live-streamed his performance on Instagram Live and shared a clip of him playing ‘One Rizla’ to their page later. “Why I’m not the guitarist,” he captioned the post. “To anyone who tuned in to the live-stream apologies for the constant cut outs. Here’s me playing One Rizla at the pyramid stage. Stay safe, see you all soon.”

The video shows Steen play an acoustic version of the song with the structure of the Pyramid Stage behind him. Watch the performance below now.

In January, Shame confirmed they had finished the follow-up to their debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’. “Album 2, c’est fini. Incoming…,” they captioned a snap of several Polaroid stills that showed them hard at work in the studio.

Meanwhile, this year’s Glastonbury Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Clearly this was not a course of action we hoped to take for our 50th anniversary event, but following the new government measures announced this week – and in times of such unprecedented uncertainty – this is now our only viable option,” Michael and Emily Eavis said in a statement.

The festival will return in 2021, with tickets purchased for the 2020 edition valid for next year.