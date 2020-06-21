Watch Shame interview Mel B for new YouTube series ‘Shamestation’

Shame have launched a new YouTube series called Shamestation – watch them interview Spice Girls‘ Mel B for the latest segment below.

The new series comes in support of the ongoing Love Record Stores campaign.

During the chat, the band discuss rider requests and best live shows ever with the Spice Girl. It follows previous editions of Shamestation with The Chats and Black Midi frontman Geordie Greep.

Watch the latest episode below.

Love Record Stores Day took place yesterday (June 20) in place of the rearranged Record Store Day 2020 — which has been postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus outbreak — as the latter will now be split over three dates (August 29, September 26 and October 24).

Tim Burgess was recently announced as an ambassador for the event, while Fontaines D.C., Laura Marling, Mystery Jets, Craig David, Hinds, Circa Waves and John Grant were among the many artists contributing live performances for Love Record Stores’ 24-hour virtual in-store event.

Earlier this month, record stores in England were given the green light to re-open as the UK government lifted coronavirus-imposed restrictions on non-essential retail businesses.

NME recently investigated the “existential threat” that Covid-19 poses to the record industry, and how to help your local record shop during the coronavirus crisis.

“Everything is overshadowed by the uncertainty of what is around the corner,” Philip Barton, owner of Sister Ray in Soho, London said.

“For every business plan I write, a week later I’m writing a different one. I think that’s the same for every independent store… I thought we were in a healthy position in regards to the future, but the future is so uncertain that we’re in as much of a mess as everybody else.”