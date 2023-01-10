Watch Shame’s PS1-inspired video for new single ‘Six-Pack’

Shame have shared a PS1-inspired video for their new single ‘Six-Pack’, which invites listeners into “a room where all your wildest desires can come true”.

The track is the second to be revealed from the south London band’s upcoming third album, ‘Food For Worms’, which is set to be released on February 24.

The pummelling song is driven by a warped, tumbling guitar riff and battering ram drums, as frontman Charlie Steen sings: “Now you got a six-pack / Now you got a puppy / Now you got a tan / Now you got parents who read you a bedtime story and every scratch card is a fucking winner.”

“‘Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you,” frontman Charlie Steen explained in a press release. “Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”

The video, which was directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley, features a fresh take on Napoleon. “The idea was to make a parody of a middle-aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once,” Bannerman explained. “I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted.”

‘Six-Pack’ follows the release of previous single ‘Fingers Of Steel’, which arrived in November. The video for that track dealt with “self-obsession, social media flagellation and death”. At the time, the band also announced a raft of UK and European tour dates for this year – you can find tickets here.

Since then, Shame have also confirmed a new series of North American gigs, which will kick off in Durham, North Carolina, in May. The tour will continue through early June, when it will wrap up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Shame’s tour dates are as follows:

February 2023

28 – Dublin, Button Factory

March 2023

1 – Dublin, Button Factory

3 – Glasgow, SWG3

4 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop

5 – Leeds, Stylus

7 – Sheffield, Leadmill

8 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

9 – Bristol, SWX

11 – Manchester, New Century

12 – Cardiff, Tramshed

14 – Nantes, Stereolux

15 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage

16 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey

18 – Lisbon, LAV

19 – Madrid, Nazca

20 – Barcelona, La 2 de Apolo

22 – Nimes, Paloma

23 – Milan, Magnolia

24 – Zurich, Plaza

26 – Munich, Technikum

27 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg

28 – Hamburg, Markthalle

30 – Oslo, Vulkan

31 – Stockholm, Debaser

April 2023

1 – Copenhagen, VEGA

4 – Cologne, Gloria

5 – Brussels, AB

6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg

28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton

May 2023

10 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall

12 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar

13 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

14 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw

16 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair

18 – Montreal, QC, Foufounes Électriques

19 – Ottawa, ON, Club SAW

20 – Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace

22 – Kalamazoo, MI, Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

24 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall

26 – St Louis, MO, Off Broadway

27 – Lawrence, KS, The Bottleneck

28 – Fayetteville, AR, George’s Majestic Lounge

30 – Dallas, TX, Granada Theater

June 2023

2 – Austin, TX, The Scoot Inn

3 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

4 – New Orleans, LA, Toulouse Theatre

In November, Shame debuted tracks from ‘Food For Worms’ during a small gig aboard a boat on London’s River Thames. ‘Six-Pack’ was on the setlist that night, which NME described as being “led by a wailing guitar riff and raucous energy”. Other new tracks performed included ‘The Fall Of Paul’, ‘Adderall’, and ‘Yankees’.

During the gig, Steen told the crowd their upcoming third album had been written after their management noticed the writers’ block they had been experiencing across 2021 and set them a challenge where they would play a set of all-new music at the Brixton Windmill in a fortnight (under the pseudonym Almost Seamus). Forced to write quickly and without inhibition, the songs that make up the new album flowed easily after a while.