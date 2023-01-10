Watch Shame’s PS1-inspired video for new single ‘Six-Pack’

Shame have shared a PS1-inspired video for their new single ‘Six-Pack’, which invites listeners into “a room where all your wildest desires can come true”.
The track is the second to be revealed from the south London band’s upcoming third album, ‘Food For Worms’, which is set to be released on February 24.
The pummelling song is driven by a warped, tumbling guitar riff and battering ram drums, as frontman Charlie Steen sings: “Now you got a six-pack / Now you got a puppy / Now you got a tan / Now you got parents who read you a bedtime story and every scratch card is a fucking winner.”
“‘Six-Pack’ is essentially the opposite of a Room 101; instead it’s a room where all your wildest desires can come true and will be showered upon you,” frontman Charlie Steen explained in a press release. “Be it commodities, self-obsession, foods and B-lister celebrities, it’ll all be there if you want it to. You’ve done time behind bars and now you’re making time in-front of them. It’s time to make up for anything you’ve lost or wasted, it’s time to get it all.”
The video, which was directed by Gilbert Bannerman and animated by Cyrus Hayley, features a fresh take on Napoleon. “The idea was to make a parody of a middle-aged bloke thinking he’s a king for going to the gym once,” Bannerman explained. “I read a lot about Napoleon and thought it would be a laugh to make it about him. The style comes from trying to make my youth spent playing PS1 not entirely wasted.”
‘Six-Pack’ follows the release of previous single ‘Fingers Of Steel’, which arrived in November. The video for that track dealt with “self-obsession, social media flagellation and death”. At the time, the band also announced a raft of UK and European tour dates for this year – you can find tickets here.
Since then, Shame have also confirmed a new series of North American gigs, which will kick off in Durham, North Carolina, in May. The tour will continue through early June, when it will wrap up in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Shame’s tour dates are as follows:
February 2023
28 – Dublin, Button Factory
March 2023
1 – Dublin, Button Factory
3 – Glasgow, SWG3
4 – Newcastle, Boiler Shop
5 – Leeds, Stylus
7 – Sheffield, Leadmill
8 – Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory
9 – Bristol, SWX
11 – Manchester, New Century
12 – Cardiff, Tramshed
14 – Nantes, Stereolux
15 – Paris, Cabaret Sauvage
16 – Bordeaux, Rock School Barbey
18 – Lisbon, LAV
19 – Madrid, Nazca
20 – Barcelona, La 2 de Apolo
22 – Nimes, Paloma
23 – Milan, Magnolia
24 – Zurich, Plaza
26 – Munich, Technikum
27 – Berlin, Festsaal Kreuzberg
28 – Hamburg, Markthalle
30 – Oslo, Vulkan
31 – Stockholm, Debaser
April 2023
1 – Copenhagen, VEGA
4 – Cologne, Gloria
5 – Brussels, AB
6 – Amsterdam, Melkweg
28 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
May 2023
10 – Durham, NC, Motorco Music Hall
12 – Baltimore, MD, Ottobar
13 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
14 – Brooklyn, NY, Warsaw
16 – Boston, MA, The Sinclair
18 – Montreal, QC, Foufounes Électriques
19 – Ottawa, ON, Club SAW
20 – Toronto, ON, Lee’s Palace
22 – Kalamazoo, MI, Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
24 – Chicago, IL, Thalia Hall
26 – St Louis, MO, Off Broadway
27 – Lawrence, KS, The Bottleneck
28 – Fayetteville, AR, George’s Majestic Lounge
30 – Dallas, TX, Granada Theater
June 2023
2 – Austin, TX, The Scoot Inn
3 – Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
4 – New Orleans, LA, Toulouse Theatre
In November, Shame debuted tracks from ‘Food For Worms’ during a small gig aboard a boat on London’s River Thames. ‘Six-Pack’ was on the setlist that night, which NME described as being “led by a wailing guitar riff and raucous energy”. Other new tracks performed included ‘The Fall Of Paul’, ‘Adderall’, and ‘Yankees’.
During the gig, Steen told the crowd their upcoming third album had been written after their management noticed the writers’ block they had been experiencing across 2021 and set them a challenge where they would play a set of all-new music at the Brixton Windmill in a fortnight (under the pseudonym Almost Seamus). Forced to write quickly and without inhibition, the songs that make up the new album flowed easily after a while.