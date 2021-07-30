Watch Shame’s jazz-tinged NPR Tiny Desk concert

Shame have made their NPR Tiny Desk Concert debut with a performance that saw them adding a new jazz-led direction to their sound.

The South London band were joined by a percussionist and saxophonist for the new session, which was captured in a living room.

While the band are known for their chaotic, oft-shirtless performances, frontman Charlie Steen was decked out in a classic suit as the band tore through ‘Snow Day’, ‘Born in Luton’ and ‘Human, for a Minute’ from recent second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’.

You can watch the performance in full below.

The performance comes after Shame recently announced a US headline tour and new remix EP, ‘Born In Luton Remixes’.

Shame are also due to embark on a UK headline tour this November and perform at next month’s Green Man Festival, which announced earlier this month that it would be going ahead as planned.

In a five-star review of second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, NME wrote: “This is massive leap on from ‘Songs Of Praise’ – ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ is more ambitious and more accomplished than its predecessor, showcasing a band brimming both with ideas and the confidence to pull them off.”