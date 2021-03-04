Watch Shame’s new ‘Live In The Flesh’ concert film

Shame have shared a new concert film called Live In The Flesh online – you can watch it below.

The south London band performed a live-streamed show from London’s Electric Brixton in January to mark the release of their acclaimed second album ‘Drunk Tank Pink’, which came out four days prior.

Directed by Molten Jets, the performance has today (March 4) been shared in its entirety via Shame’s official YouTube channel. It was previously only made available to fans who pre-ordered the group’s new record.

Advertisement

Featuring seven ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ cuts, Live In The Flesh also includes a running narrative while offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of a Shame gig.

“Flesh has never felt more real than it has in this new blockbuster documentary, Shame – Live In The Flesh,” the band explained. “The hits are heavy, the misses are frequent, and the screenplay is near perfection.”

You can see the tracklist below:

‘Born In Luton’ (Live)

‘Nigel Hitter’ (Live)

‘Water in the Well’ (Live)

‘6/1’ (Live)

‘Harsh Degrees’ (Live)

‘Human, for a Minute’ (Live)

‘Snow Day’ (Live)

In a four-star review, NME described the project as “an extremely funny short film”, adding: “The half-hour show is a tantalising taster of what to expect when the band eventually take ‘Drunk Tank Pink’ around the world.”