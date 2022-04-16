NewsMusic News

Watch Shania Twain join Harry Styles onstage at Coachella

The pair played 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'You're Still The One'

By Will Richards
Harry Styles headlined Coachella last night (April 15), and was joined on stage by Shania Twain – see footage, setlist and more below.

Styles will release new album ‘Harry’s House’, which follows the star’s 2017 self-titled debut and 2019’s ‘Fine Line’, on May 20. This weekend, he’ll be joined by Billie Eilish and The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia as Coachella headliners.

During his 18-song set, he gave a live debut to record-breaking comeback single ‘As It Was’ as well as live debuts to new tracks called ‘Boyfriends’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Towards the end of the set, Twain joined Styles on stage to perform her hits ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ and ‘You’re Still The One’.

Styles then rounded off the set with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ before returning for an encore of ‘Kiwi’ and ‘Sign Of The Times’.

Check out Twain and Styles’ duets, alongside other highlights of the performance and a full setlist, below.

Harry Styles played:

‘As It Was’
‘Adore You’
‘Golden’
‘Carolina’
‘Woman’
‘Boyfriends’
‘Cherry’
‘Lights Up’
‘She’
‘Canyon Moon’
‘Treat People With Kindness’
‘What Makes You Beautiful’
‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ (with Shania Twain)
‘You’re Still The One’ (with Shania Twain)
‘Late Night Talking’
‘Watermelon Sugar’
‘Kiwi’
‘Sign Of The Times’

Elsewhere on Friday at Coachella, Arcade Fire played a secret set on the first day of the festival, performing tracks from upcoming new album ‘WE’, due out next month.

Other artists billed high for this year’s event are FlumeMegan Thee StallionDisclosure21 SavagePhoebe BridgersDoja CatJojiJamie xx and Run The Jewels.

The two-weekend event takes place April 15-17 and April 22-24 in Indio, California.

