Sharon Van Etten and Josh Homme have shared the “home video” for their recent cover of Nick Lowe‘s ‘(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding’ – watch below.

Originally penned by Lowe in 1974, the classic song was subsequently popularised by Elvis Costello, who recorded a version of the track for his 1979 album ‘Armed Forces’.

Last week, Van Etten and the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman shared their collaborative rendition of ‘…Peace, Love and Understanding’ on streaming platforms.

Advertisement

Today (May 20), they have released its official video which was shot at the artists’ respective homes. “We wanted to share something personal and universal. That we are all in this time together,” Van Etten wrote of the clip.

At the start of the video, we see a palm tree, blue sky and blazing sun before Van Etten performs in her garden as her child plays in the background. Later, she sings to the camera with a glass of red wine in hand.

Homme, meanwhile, performs while sitting on a staircase and later in one of his house’s bedrooms. The musician’s children also appear in various scenes.

The ‘…Peace, Love and Understanding’ visual was helmed by Matthew Daniel Siskin “via + telephone”, with co-directing duties coming from “all the kids”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Van Etten recently joined forces with the surviving members of Fountains Of Wayne in tribute to their late bandmate Adam Schlesinger. Together they recorded a new version of ‘Hackensack’ in aid of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.