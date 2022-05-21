Sharon Van Etten was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (May 20) – watch her perform ‘Mistakes’ below.

The track is taken from Van Etten’s sixth studio album ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, which came out earlier this month (May 6), and she also recently shared an official video for the track, which saw her wandering around her old haunts in Brooklyn.

For the Colbert performance, Van Etten was joined by a four-piece band for a thunderous and impassioned rendition of the new single.

Advertisement

Watch the performance below.

.@SharonVanEtten joins us to perform #MISTAKES from her new album, “We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong.” Stream the album now and catch Sharon on tour in Europe and the U.S. this summer! #LSSC https://t.co/1gFgT4s541 pic.twitter.com/Uy5at4lkd3 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) May 21, 2022

Reviewing ‘We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong’, NME said that ‘Mistakes’ is “Van Etten at her best, its thumping chorus ideal for banishing lockdown-induced rumination on your regrets: “Every time I make a mistake / Turns out it’s great”. Around a quarter of the album reaches these heights – see the swirling coda of ‘Home To Me’, on which she tackles the conflict between creativity and parenthood. Although it lacks the immediacy of 2018’s hookier ‘Remind Me Tomorrow’, this unyielding record is, at times, a powerful reckoning with the age of uncertainty.”

Last month, Van Etten appeared on the cover of NME and discussed her experience filming The OA, saying she felt like an “imposter” on set.

The singer-songwriter played Rachel DeGrasso in the Netflix series created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. While there were plans for a five-season story, the show was cancelled after two seasons in 2019.

Speaking to NME about her time in the series, Van Etten had some reservations about her performance. “It was a challenge to take on a role like that, and I feel very lucky to have worked with Brit and Zal – they’re very adventurous in the kind of work they produce.

Advertisement

“I was constantly insecure, and I knew I was the imposter. So as lucky as I felt that the show wanted me to be part of it, I was also quietly relieved I didn’t have to do it anymore. I’m sorry to the fans but I just felt like I was going to be found out… I didn’t know what I was doing!”

Van Etten is set to tour North America alongside Angel Olsen and Julien Baker this summer on ‘The Wild Hearts Tour’.