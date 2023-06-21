Watch Shawn Mendes join Ed Sheeran for first live performance in “year and a half”

Shawn Mendes has appeared onstage for the first time in more than a year, joining Ed Sheeran for a surprise performance – find footage of the moment below.

The team up took place at Sheeran’s recent concert in Toronto over the weekend. Taking place on Saturday (June 17), the Canadian singer-songwriter made a guest cameo and duetted with Sheeran for a rendition of his 2011 classic ‘Lego House’.

The two also performed a second track together at the Rogers Centre, this time taking on Mendes’ 2017 hit ‘There’s Nothin’ Holding Me Back’.

For Mendes, the onstage appearance marked his first performance in over a year, after he previously took time off from live shows to focus on his mental health. The 24-year-old was heard sharing his thoughts towards the return in footage shown by Sheeran, which was posted to Instagram shortly before the gig.

“I feel a bit speechless about it, to be honest right now,” he said while backstage at the venue. “Dude, I feel insane. I feel crazy.”

Last July, the pop star cancelled his ‘Wonder: The World Tour’ after admitting that he had been struggling with his mental health.

“I’ve been touring since I was 15 and to be honest it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends and family,” he announced in a statement at the time. “After a few years off the road, I felt like was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.

“After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost. As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know.”

Earlier this year, Mendes offered an update on his mental well-being and opened up about the “healing process” he went through. “The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way. And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit,” he said.

“I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life. I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding.”

At time of writing, there are still no definite plans for the ‘Treat You Better’ singer to resume his tour, or announce any new live dates.

The onstage appearance with Sheeran isn’t the first time that the two have joined forces. They previously teamed up to perform ‘Mercy’ during Shawn’s ‘Illuminate Tour’ in 2017.

In other Ed Sheeran news, the ‘Shape Of You’ singer recently admitted that he feels “uncomfortable” watching his new docuseries The Sum Of It All.

“It’s uncomfortable for me to watch, I haven’t really like sat down and binged it,” he said at the time, later adding: “I hope other people find it more entertaining than I do.”

For help and advice on mental health: