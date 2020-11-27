Watch Sheryl Crow cover Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

Sheryl Crow has performed a cover Tom Petty‘s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Appearing on the late-night talk show on Wednesday night (November 25) to promote the recently released expanded edition of Petty’s Wildflowers, Crow’s virtual performance took place in front of a rusty shed amongst some woodland.

In the middle of her tribute to Petty, who died in 2017, Crow was joined by three other versions of herself, each playing a different instrument, thanks to some camera trickery and multiple audio tracks.

Watch Crow’s performance of ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ below:

In a four-star review of ‘Wildflowers And All The Rest’, NME’s Leonie Cooper wrote: “When listening to the sheer quality of the 10 tracks that have now gained their rightful place as an official part of the Wildflowers family, it’s hard to see how any label bigwig could tell one of their biggest artists not to bother with them.

“From the start, it’s clear that this isn’t some posthumous dig around in a bucket of old offcuts in an attempt to bleed some money out of dedicated fans, but rather a slick and gratifying fulfilment of one of Petty’s long standing wishes. ‘Wildflowers & All The Rest’ feels less like grave-robbing and more like bringing back one of the all-time greats back to life.”

Earlier this year, Sheryl Crow shared a soothing cover of George Harrison‘s ‘Beware Of Darkness’.

Appearing as a guest on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Crow performed the song from her home studio.