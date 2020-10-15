Watch Sia perform at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Sia has given a rare live performance at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Nicole Richie introduced the singer, who performed her latest single ‘Courage to Change’ at the ceremony.

The song is the second taken from the soundtrack Sia’s directorial debut Music. The first, ‘Together’, was released in September. Sia co-wrote the song with Jack Antonoff, marking the first time the pair had worked together since 2016’s ‘House On Fire’.

Watch the performance below:

The performance marks the latest appearance from Sia during an unexpectedly busy year.

Last month saw Sia reunite with collaborator David Guetta to release a new single, ‘Let’s Love’. The two first collaborated on 2011’s ‘Titanium’, which marked Sia’s first major success outside of her native Australia. They continued to work together throughout the 2010s, most notably on 2012’s ‘She Wolf’ and 2015’s ‘Bang My Head’.

Additionally, Sia has also recently revealed that she has two new albums “waiting to go”, but has delayed their release until Music can debut cinematically.

Sia initially announced Music at the 2015 Venice Film Festival. She serves as the film’s director, producer and writer.

Although first planned for cinematic release in October 2019, Music was pushed back to 2020.

As of October 2020, however, it remains unreleased.