Watch Sigrid cover Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ with an orchestra

Sigrid and the BBC Concert Orchestra have performed a cover of Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ – check it out below.

‘Old Man’ originally featured on Young’s 1972 album ‘Harvest’ but was reworked by Sigrid for Radio 2. Taking to social media shortly after the performance, Sigrid called it an “honour”.

“So today I got to sing and play piano on ‘Old Man’ just like I do at home, but together with BBC Concert Orchestra,” she added. Check out the gorgeous performance below:

Sigrid also performed ‘Bad Life’ and ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’ during the session.

Speaking to NME ahead of the release of her debut album ‘Sucker Punch’, Sigrid said her ideal collaboration would be with Neil Young, “but I know that’s not gonna happen. In my dreams, it would be Neil Young. My family would die of joy.”

Earlier this year, Sigrid teamed up with Bring Me The Horizon for ‘Bad Life’ after she and Oli Sykes hung out together at Reading Festival 2021.

“It might not be the most likely collab, but we’ve been fans of each other for a while and we’re so happy we could collaborate on this song,” Sigrid said before adding that the song “tells the story of when things are rough and it can feel like you’re never going to stop feeling sad.”

Meanwhile, backstage at Glastonbury, Declan McKenna told NME that he’s also written a “wild” new song with Sigrid.

“I don’t think is going to be on (my third) album, but afterwards we were left thinking, ‘What the hell did we just do?’”

He continued: “We were all in [a studio] together, and we’d never met each other before. We wrote a song from the perspective of a clown who is losing [their mind] at a group of children, and becomes super pissed by the end of the song. It gets really aggressive!”

The former NME cover star then said that the currently-untitled track “needs to be released into the world at some point.”