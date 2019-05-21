Watch Sigrid’s stripped-back cover of Billie Eilish’s ‘bellyache’

Recorded for a recent radio session

Sigrid has covered Billie Eilish‘s track ‘bellyache’ for a new live session – check it out below.

The Norwegian pop star, who released her debut album ‘Sucker Punch‘ back in March, recently performed two tracks for Swedish station Sveriges Radio. Playing her own single ‘Don’t Feel Like Crying’ for the P3 Session, Sigrid also offered a rendition of Eilish’s 2017 song.

The stripped back cover sees Sigrid accompanied by just an acoustic guitar and backing vocalist. “What a tune,” the singer said of the original track while sharing her version on Twitter. See that post below.

‘bellyache’ appeared on Eilish’s debut EP ‘Don’t Smile At Me’, which was released ahead of her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’

Earlier this month, the star admitted that she had serious doubts over her first LP. “I didn’t want the world to be able to tell me how they feel about this thing I love,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Eilish has also recently been covered by Machine Gun Kelly. The rapper gave a soulful spin to her track ‘Ocean Eyes’.

In other news, Billie Eilish has joined many other musicians by hitting out at “unbelievable” anti-abortion laws. “It makes my ears fucking steam out of my head,” said the singer.

Sigrid and Billie Eilish are both due to perform at Glastonbury 2019 next month, joining the likes of The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy, and Miley Cyrus down on Worthy Farm.