Watch Silk Sonic open the American Music Awards 2021

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak brought their Silk Sonic collaboration to the American Music Awards 2021 tonight (November 21) with a live performance.

The duo announced their joint project earlier this year and revealed they had recorded an album together called ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

After winning the award for Favourite R&B Song for ‘Leave The Door Open’ before the main ceremony kicked off, Silk Sonic took to the stage at LA’s Microsoft Theatre to play ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’. The pair were dressed in matching red suits and backed by a band and backing vocalists, all of whom were also wearing matching outfits.

Watch footage of Silk Sonic’s AMAs 2021 performance below.

You got me out here still thinking about that performance, @silksonic! Tune into the #AMAs happening now on ABC. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/RSlTY6kMSd — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 22, 2021

The soulful sounds of Silk Sonic opened the AMAs. #SilkSonicAMAs pic.twitter.com/R9fRHfUOOq — GoreJust Goth (@gorejustgoth) November 22, 2021

Some winners from the AMAs 2021 were announced on TikTok earlier today, before the main event kicked off in LA. Among the first winners were Taylor Swift for Favourite Female Pop Artist and The Weeknd for Favourite Male R&B Artist.

Going into the ceremony, Doja Cat had the most trophies this year, winning Favourite Female R&B Artist, Favourite R&B Album for ‘Planet Her’ and Collaboration Of The Year for her team-up with SZA, ‘Kiss Me More’.

In a five-star review of Silk Sonic’s debut album, NME said: “On ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, the magic is in the way that the music moves: the songs are radiant and full of joy, formed from the synergy of two relentlessly creative minds. The album glows with appreciation for the simple but irreplaceable power of working alongside someone you trust and respect like no other — and it sounds as effortless and rewarding as an old friendship.”