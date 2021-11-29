Watch Silk Sonic perform ‘Fly As Me’ and ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ at the BET Soul Train Awards

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have continued riding the wave of their collaborative album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ with new grin-inducing performances of ‘Fly As Me’ and ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’.

The newly minted duo Silk Sonic opened the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards with two vintage-influenced live performances, which both took place at the Apollo Theater in New York.

This marks the latest of a string of live appearances the pair have made over the course of the album’s cycle, with Silk Sonic previously taking ‘Smokin’ Out The Window’ to the stage for last week’s American Music Awards.

Watch both performances at the 2021 BET Soul Train Awards below.

The duo made their live debut earlier this year at the 2021 Grammys with ‘Leave The Door Open’, before going on to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Their inaugural collaborative album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ was originally slated for release in January 2022, however, it arrived ahead of schedule on November 12.

NME awarded Mars and Paak’s effort a full five stars, with writer Sophie Williams labelling Silk Sonic “an impeccably in-sync alliance”. The review praises their tongue-in-cheek punchlines and “extraordinary care” in crafting the album.

“Mars and .Paak’s deliberate approach to pastiche is consistently validated by their extreme attention to detail, meaning that their debut album, ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’, is far from a two-man recreation of a specific era,” Williams writes.

“The record’s nine rich and colourful tracks delight in all-out pop hooks, lush harmonies and conversational verses that occasionally – but knowingly – lean towards musical theatre.”

This month also saw the launch of Anderson .Paak’s own record label, APESHIT INC. The LA-based label is an imprint of UMG and will focus on working with and signing “a new generation of artists, who can play while performing.”