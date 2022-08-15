Watch Silk Sonic take on Papa Roach’s ‘Last Resort’

Silk Sonic delivered a brief and light-hearted cover of Papa Roach‘s ‘Last Resort’ during a surprise appearance at a Las Vegas club over the weekend – you can watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, who released the Silk Sonic album ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’ back in November 2021, are currently in the middle of a Vegas residency at the Park MGM, with a pair of shows having taken place over the weekend (August 12-13).

Following the latter gig, .Paak and Mars made a surprise on-stage appearance at the Vegas club The Barbershop (which is owned by the same company as the Park MGM) during which they briefly covered Papa Roach’s 2000 debut single.

Footage of .Paak leading the vocals has since emerged on social media, and you can watch a selection of fan-shot clips of Silk Sonic’s unlikely ‘Last Resort’ cover below.

According to columnist John Katsilometes, Silk Sonic also covered The Outfield‘s ‘Your Love’ and The Police‘s ‘Roxanne’ during their Barbershop appearance.

Back in May, Silk Sonic covered Con Funk Shun’s ‘Love’s Train’ at the Billboard Music Awards 2022. They’ve since added a recorded version of their cover to ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’.

Earlier this year, the duo won four Grammys: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song. They also performed their song ‘777’ to open this year’s ceremony in Las Vegas.