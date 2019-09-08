Watch Sinéad O’Connor return to the stage and cover The Pogues on Ireland’s Late Late Show

It follows a five year hiatus from touring

Sinéad O’Connor has made an epic return to the stage after a five-year hiatus.

The singer was due to make her live return last year after openly struggling with mental health problems, but the dates were postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

She has now made her comeback, performing on Ireland’s The Late Late Show. The singer performed her most famous hit ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – despite saying in 2015 that she would never perform it live again – and a cover of The Pogues’ ‘Rainy Night In Soho’. View the performances below.

The singer was dressed in a traditional Muslim hijab for the performance, and discussed her conversion to Islam on the show. She now goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat.

“The word ‘revert’ refers to the idea that if you were to study the Koran you would realize that you were a Muslim all your life and you didn’t realize it,” she said to host Ryan Tubridy. “That’s what happened to me.”

“I am 52. I grew up in a very different Ireland to the one that exists now and it was a very oppressed country religiously speaking. And everybody was miserable; nobody was getting any joy in God.”

The TV performance precedes a short tour across Ireland that the singer is set to head out on next month, and she discussed the tour in her interview.

“I am enjoying the feeling of it; it’s nice because I actually thought nobody would be interested anymore,” she said.

“I really thought nobody was going to buy any tickets to the shows. I really thought I wouldn’t even get any shows, that nobody would hire me to do shows after being out so long.”