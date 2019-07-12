Watch the sinister video for PVRIS’ first new song in two years

'Death Of Me' teases the rockers' appearance at Reading And Leeds Festival

PVRIS have unveiled their first new song since the release of their 2017 album ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’.

‘Death of Me’ is the Massachusetts rockers’ first new material since signing to major record label Reprise at the start of the year.

The track is produced by PVRIS singer Lynn Gunn with JT Daly, the former Paper Route singer whose production on K Flay’s 2017 album ‘Every Where Is Some Where’ earned him two Grammy nominations.

Gunn also conceived the story for the subliminal video for ‘Death Of Me’, which is directed by Katherine White.

“We wanted to match the seductive grittiness of the song with uncertain, tense and subliminal visual themes,” said Gunn. “We also hid – in plain view – references to the occult and divination, to be unpacked by the viewer… if they so choose.”

The song is the first taste of PVRIS’ new album, which is yet to have a title or release date. ‘All We Know Of Heaven, All We Need Of Hell’ reached No 4 on its release. NME’s four-star review can be read here. That album followed the trio’s 2014 debut ‘White Noise’.

PVRIS appear at Reading And Leeds Festival in August, when they play on the Radio 1 stage on the days co-headlined by Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots.

Gunn, alongside guitarist Alex Brabinski and bassist Brian MacDonald, follow their Reading And Leeds Festival slot with a low-key American tour in September before playing Riot Fest in Chicago in September.