Watch Siouxsie Sioux perform for the first time in 10 years

Goth icon Siouxsie Sioux has returned to the stage after a hiatus from performing for the last 10 years. See footage the setlist below.

On Wednesday (May 3), Sioux performed at the Ancienne Belgique in Brussels, marking her first performance since Yoko Ono‘s Meltdown Festival in 2013. Watch fan-shot footage of Sioux’s comeback show below.

For her show, Sioux treated fans to a bevy of Siouxsie and The Banshees tracks, occasionally breaking out her solo music and a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Dear Prudence’. Sioux kicked off the show with The Banshees’ ‘Night Shift’ and ‘Arabian Knights’ before playing her solo track ‘Here Comes That Day’.

Later on in the show, Sioux performed other hits and fan favourites including ‘Cities In Dust’, ‘Christine’, ‘Happy House’, ‘Into A Swan’, ‘Spellbound’ and ‘Peek-A-Boo’, closing out her comeback set with a cover of Iggy Pop‘s ‘The Passenger’.

Siouxsie Sioux’s May 3 setlist in Brussels was:

‘Night Shift’ ‘Arabian Knights’ ‘Here Comes That Day’ ‘Kiss Them For Me’ ‘Dear Prudence (The Beatles cover)’ ‘Face To Face’ ‘Loveless’ ‘Land’s End’ ‘Cities In Dust’ ‘But Not Them’ ‘Sin In My Heart’ ‘Christine’ ‘Happy House’ ‘Into A Swan’ ‘Spellbound’ ‘Peek-A-Boo’ ‘The Passenger’ (Iggy Pop cover)

Prior to the set, Sioux’s last live performance was for Yoko Ono’s Meltdown festival, which was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. At the time she performed an unprecedented two sold-out shows and surprised fans with an unannounced, full rendition of Siouxsie & The Banshees’ 1980 album ‘Kaleidoscope’ alongside hit songs including ‘Face to Face’ and ‘Here Comes That Day’.

The Siouxsie & The Banshees frontwoman confirmed her live return just before Christmas last year, with her first live performance in the UK for a decade set to take place at Latitude Festival in July.

Siouxsie Sioux’s next show will take place tonight (May 4) at the Paradiso in Amsterdam, before she hits Milan on May 6. She’s also set to return to the US for a performance at the Cruel World festival in California on May 20.

Check out the current list of Siouxsie Sioux’s tour dates below and get your tickets here.

Siouxsie Sioux’s remaining comeback show dates are:

MAY

4 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

7 – Milan, Italy – Teatro Degli Arcimboldi

20 – Pasadena, California – Cruel World

JUNE

21 – Wolverhampton – The Halls

23 – Athens, Greece – Release

29 – Madrid – Noches del Botánico

JULY

1 – France – Eurockéennes Belfort

7 – Tynemouth Priory And Castle

23 – Suffolk – Latitude Festival

25 – Scotland, Glasgow – Kelvingrove Bandstand

AUGUST

7 – Belgium, Lokeren – Lokersefeesten

31 – Spain, Malaga – Cala Mijas Festival

SEPTEMBER

2 – Portugal, Lisbon – Kalorama Festival

6 – London – Troxy

7 – London – Troxy