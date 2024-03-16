Watch Sir Lenny Henry perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ for final Comic Relief

Sir Lenny Henry has performed his cover of Barbie‘s ‘I’m Just Ken’ for his final Comic Relief appearance last night (March 15) – watch it below.

The Comic Relief co-founder announced he was hosting his final Red Nose Day earlier this year, telling the BBC it was “time to hand on to the new generation”.

Now, he has officially said his goodbyes with his own version of the Barbie‘s hit song, which he dubbed ‘I’m Just Len’ . Henry donned Ryan Gosling’s unforgettable costume and referenced several iconic sketches from nearly 40 years of hosting the annual show: “I’m Just Len / Acting with Idris and a chicken / Is it my legacy to wear a giant red nose on my meat and veg?“

In the sketch, he also pondered about his future ambitions, including starring in “a Marvel movie with Beyoncé”, running for Prime Minister (“You know I’ll win”) and turning Number 10 into “a great big dope ass Premier Inn” (but maybe not I’m A Celeb, according to the sketch).

Watch Henry’s full performance here.

Henry founded Comic Relief with screenwriter Richard Curtis (Love Actually, Bridget Jones) in 1985, establishing the charity in response to the famine in Ethiopia.

Since 1986, Comic Relief has hosted Red Nose Day as an annual fundraising event. It features comedians, actors and musicians participating in sketches and performances, including Danny Dyer’s special Traitors appearance and Coldplay’s Ally Pally concert livestreamed on TikTok.

Last night saw a series of tributes to Henry, including a speech from the man himself. He told viewers it had been “honour and a joy” to be the face of the annual Red Nose Day show, adding: “It is not about me – it is about the mirth and the money, the comedy and compassion.”

“There are so many people living tough lives in incredibly difficult situations here in the UK and beyond… for the last 40 years we’ve made these films and you’ve watched them, and every single time you’ve come through.”

Co-host David Tennant thanked Henry for “an amazing tour of duty”, whilst Davina McCall called him “one hundred percent totally and utterly irreplaceable”.

The charity has reportedly said over £40million has been raised this year.