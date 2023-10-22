Watch Skindred perform ‘Gimme That Boom’ on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Skindred made their debut appearance on Later… With Jools Holland last night – check out their performance of ‘Gimme That Boom’ below.
The song is taken from their album ‘Smile’, which was released in August, and made headlines when it entered a closely-fought battle for Number One upon its release. Though it missed out on Number One, losing out to Cian Ducrot, it ended up becoming their highest-charting album despite the band forming 25 years ago.
Their appearance on …Later is their latest big achievement on the ‘Smile’ album cycle, and it’s not their first appearance on the BBC of late either. Last month, frontman Benji Webbe also made an appearance on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.
Check out ‘Gimme That Boom’ on Later… below:
The band are currently touring in support of ‘Smile’ and are set to headline Wembley Arena in March next year. You can see the rest of their tour itinerary below and find tickets here.
OCTOBER 2023
26 – Margate, Dreamland
27- Brighton, Chalk
28 – Bristol, O2 Academy
NOVEMBER 2023
3 – Sheffield, Leadmill
4 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed
10 – Cardiff, Great Hall
11 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall
17 – Belfast, Limelight 1
18 – Dublin, Academy
MARCH 2024
14 – Manchester, Academy
15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley
16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy
Earlier this year, Skindred became unlikely TikTok stars after their song ‘Nobody’ sparked a new dance trend on the social media platform.
Webbe has now responded to the trend with his own video, trying out the choreography. “Seen people posting our song nobody,” Webbe wrote on his video. “Tried the dance that shit ain’t easy.”
Also making their Later… With Jools Holland debut this weekend was The Last Dinner Party, who played two of the three singles they have so far released, ‘Nothing Matters’ and ‘My Lady of Mercy’, both of which were produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, Foals).
Alongside the band, the episode also featured performances from Johnny Marr, Take That, METTE and Frankie Archer.