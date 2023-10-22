Watch Skindred perform ‘Gimme That Boom’ on ‘Later… With Jools Holland’

Skindred made their debut appearance on Later… With Jools Holland last night – check out their performance of ‘Gimme That Boom’ below.

The song is taken from their album ‘Smile’, which was released in August, and made headlines when it entered a closely-fought battle for Number One upon its release. Though it missed out on Number One, losing out to Cian Ducrot, it ended up becoming their highest-charting album despite the band forming 25 years ago.

Their appearance on …Later is their latest big achievement on the ‘Smile’ album cycle, and it’s not their first appearance on the BBC of late either. Last month, frontman Benji Webbe also made an appearance on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Advertisement

Check out ‘Gimme That Boom’ on Later… below:

The band are currently touring in support of ‘Smile’ and are set to headline Wembley Arena in March next year. You can see the rest of their tour itinerary below and find tickets here.

OCTOBER 2023

26 – Margate, Dreamland

27- Brighton, Chalk

28 – Bristol, O2 Academy

NOVEMBER 2023

3 – Sheffield, Leadmill

4 – Lincoln, The Engine Shed

10 – Cardiff, Great Hall

11 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

17 – Belfast, Limelight 1

18 – Dublin, Academy

MARCH 2024

14 – Manchester, Academy

15 – London, OVO Arena Wembley

16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Skindred became unlikely TikTok stars after their song ‘Nobody’ sparked a new dance trend on the social media platform.

Webbe has now responded to the trend with his own video, trying out the choreography. “Seen people posting our song nobody,” Webbe wrote on his video. “Tried the dance that shit ain’t easy.”

Also making their Later… With Jools Holland debut this weekend was The Last Dinner Party, who played two of the three singles they have so far released, ‘Nothing Matters’ and ‘My Lady of Mercy’, both of which were produced by James Ford (Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, Foals).

Alongside the band, the episode also featured performances from Johnny Marr, Take That, METTE and Frankie Archer.