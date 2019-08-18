Watch Skunk Anansie debut with Paul Weller at London homecoming show

Epic.

Skunk Anansie surprised fans at their London show last night by bringing out Paul Weller to duet on ‘You Do Something To Me’.

The rock veterans were performing at O2 Academy Brixton when the Modfather joined the group at the beginning of their first encore. Sharing the stage, the performance saw Weller and singer Skin tackling the vocals of the legendary track.

Posting on Instagram after the show, Skin wrote: “Tonight @o2AcademyBrix I got to sing one of my absolute favourite songs with one of my hero’s, the incredible Paul Weller. Honestly, I was pretty starstruck but loved every second. Tonight was legendary.”

The band are known for having covered the Weller track in the past, but it’s thought to be the first time that he has joined them to perform it.

The show also doubled up as a homecoming of sorts, with Brixton being the hometown of Skin.

Earlier this week, Skin also admitted that she was “irritated” after Beyonce reportedly claimed that she was the first black woman to headline Glastonbury. The London rockers made history when they headlined Glastonbury in 1999, with Skin becoming the first black woman to take top billing at the legendary festival.

The admission came as she discussed how Stormzy mistakenly claimed to be the first Black British artist to headline Glastonbury earlier this year.