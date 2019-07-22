Watch Sky Ferreira debut new song ‘Descending’

During a set ravaged with technical difficulties in Chicago

Sky Ferreira played Pitchfork Music Festival in Chicago this weekend, and debuted a brand new song during the set.

The singer returned earlier this year with low-key comeback single ‘Downhill Lullaby’, her first new music in six years. And although she didn’t play the track during the set, she did debut a brand new cut that looks set for her upcoming second album ‘Masochism’.

The song, called ‘Descending’, was the set closer in a show that – according to Stereogum – was hampered with technical difficulties, and the live debut of the song had to be restarted three times.

At one point, she gave up completely and instead threw out a rendition of ‘Everything Is Embarrassing’ from her 2013 debut album ‘Night Time, My Time’ instead, before returning to finally manage to debut ‘Descending’.

Sky recently defended Taylor Swift in her ongoing battle with manager Scooter Braun, saying that the music industry is “full of bullies”.

“I signed contracts when I was 15 and I’m still paying the consequences for it; every contract I have ever signed has been set up to take advantage of me,” she wrote in the lengthy post. “The entertainment industry is filled with under-qualified bullies and morons with way too much power for their own good.”

“Look out for yourself and your future. Do not let people pressure you into giving away your rights and don’t settle for less when it comes to your future and your work. As an artist you have the ability to save yourself from these situations and the world will listen despite the gatekeepers.”

