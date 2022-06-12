Sky Ferreira made her live comeback this week – watch her debut a brand new song called ‘Innocent Kind’ below.

The singer returned last month with new single ‘Don’t Forget’, her first new music since 2019’s ‘Downhill Lullaby’ and latest teaser of second album ‘Masochism’, which has been promised for nearly a decade.

On Thursday evening (June 9), she played the NOS Primavera Sound festival in Porto, Portugal debuting ‘Don’t Forget’ live as well as a new unreleased track.

According to the show’s Setlist.fm listing, Ferreira started her set 20 minutes late and subsequently had to cut the set short.

She did manage to play ‘Don’t Forget’ and ‘Innocent Kind’ in that time though, finding space for highlights from 2013 debut album ‘Night Time, My Time’ too.

Watch footage below.

The follow-up to Ferreira’s 2013 debut, ‘Night Time, My Time’, was first scheduled for release in 2015, and has been pushed back multiple times since. Last October, she said a release date for the album had been confirmed, teasing its arrival this March. The following month, she asserted that ‘Masochism’ was “actually coming out” in 2022, and back in January, Ferreira’s mother re-confirmed that a March release was on the cards.

When the album wasn’t released in March, Ferreira told fans to hold off on their “wrath and death threats” until April. Though she’s yet to confirm a new release date or window, the singer told Vulture that she’s “100 per cent confident” in ‘Masochism’ being released sometime in 2022.

Since releasing ‘Downhill Lullaby’ in 2019, Ferreira has collaborated with Charli XCX on the song ‘Cross You Out’ (which featured on 2019’s ‘Charli’), and shared a previously unreleased cover of David Bowie’s ‘All The Madmen’ to mark what would’ve been Bowie’s 74th birthday.