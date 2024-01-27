Watch Slash play Guns N’ Roses ‘Use Your Illusion’ deep cut live for the first time

Slash has played a Guns N’ Roses deep cut live for the first time – watch the footage below.

The Guns N’ Roses guitarist has just kicked off his 2024 world tour with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators, where he began in Mexico City on January 23.

There, he treated fans to a surprise performance of ‘Don’t Damn Me’ – the first time it has ever been played live. ‘Don’t Damn Me’ is a deep cut from the 1991 album ‘Use Your Illusion I’.

Advertisement

According to a 2014 interview, Slash said the reason why the song had never been played before was because it had “too many words”. “You know, it’s a cool song and everything,” he explained. “I think even [with] Axl [Rose], we never did it because it was just too many words without a breath, and it just makes it really impossible to do it live.”

Myles Kennedy seems to have handled the job pretty well – watch the moment below:

Recently, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has defended the band’s tendency to play three-and-a-half-hour sets.

“Don’t get me wrong – my body would love it if we only played two-and-a-half-hours,” he explained. “Most bands, like, play two hours. Two hours and 10 minutes or something, and we’re playing three [hours and] thirty [minutes]. I’d love to play shorter because, just, I’d be in less pain the next day.

“But, there’s just too many songs, and people stay for the whole thing. Nobody leaves, so it’s like, ‘Okay, they must be enjoying this’.”