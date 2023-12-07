Watch Sleep Token play ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ live for the first time

Sleep Token have performed their song ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ live for the first time – check out the footage below.

The London band gave the title track from their 2023 third album its stage debut as they kicked off their European ‘Rituals’ tour in Munich, Germany on Tuesday night (December 5).

Per Setlist.FM, ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ was the penultimate number in Sleep Token’s 17-song set at the city’s Zenith venue.

Fan-shot footage of the eight-minute-plus performance captures a dazzling light show that adapts to the track’s epic finale. In the comments section, one viewer wrote: “STAGE PRODUCTION IS INSANE.”

Another said: “How the hell do you play a song so fucking tight on its live debut? That was incredible.” Someone else added: “I mean I always knew they’d kill it, but… they really killed it.”

TAKE ME BACK TO FUCKING EDEN I'M GONNA EXPLODE I'M DYING SOMEONE SEDATE MEEEEEEEE pic.twitter.com/TOgDZk0nEU — 𝐉uno, 𝐈𝐕'𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 (@junotheivy) December 5, 2023

🚨Live debut de Take Me Back To Eden!!! pic.twitter.com/UCZOzf4WSs — Sleep Token Brasil (@sleeptokenbr) December 5, 2023

Sacred moments in time, captured in Munich by @Adamrosssi Tomorrow, Hamburg shall gather in Worship. pic.twitter.com/u8nuz8NZrw — Sleep Token (@Sleep_Token) December 6, 2023

The full setlist from Sleep Token’s gig in Munich is as follows:

1. ‘Chokehold’

2. ‘Hypnosis’

3. ‘Vore’

4. ‘Dark Signs’

5. ‘Like That’

6. ‘Aqua Regia’

7. ‘Rain’

8. ‘The Summoning’

9. ‘Granite’

10. ‘The Love You Want’

11. ‘Atlantic’

12. ‘Nazareth’

13. ‘Alkaline’

14. ‘Ascensionism’

15. ‘Higher’

16. ‘Take Me Back to Eden’ (Live debut)

17. ‘The Offering’

Sleep Token are due to play a sold-out headline concert at Wembley Arena in London next Saturday (December 16). The group’s European tour will resume in Hamburg tonight (December 7).

In a five-star review of the ‘Take Me Back To Eden’ album, NME wrote: “It’s an ambitious, emotional monolith of a record, with all the hallmarks of future classic status.” Recently, Sleep Token’s track ‘The Summoning’ featured in NME‘s ’50 best songs of 2023’ list.

During an interview with NME last month, Mike Shinoda spoke about his love of Sleep Token. “Now I know why everybody’s talking about them,” he said, “because their new record is really adventurous. It’s really strange to me in the best way.”

Corey Taylor previously praised the mysterious band, comparing them to early Slipknot: “I love the fact that they don’t want to be known.”