Watch Slipknot’s Corey Taylor cover R.E.M., Chris Isaak and more during acoustic set

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor covered songs by R.E.M., Chris Isaak and more during an acoustic set at Florida’s Spookala horror convention yesterday (May 14).

The musician performed a 12-song set at the event, which took place at the Ocala Equestrian Center in Ocala.

Among the tracks on the setlist were covers of R.E.M.’s ‘The One I Love’ and Isaak’s ‘Wicked Games’, plus Audioslave’s ‘Getaway Car’ and the theme to SpongeBob Square Pants. Taylor also played a handful of songs by Stone Sour and Slipknot’s ‘Spit It Out’.

The performance only featured two songs from Taylor’s 2020 solo album ‘CMFT’ – ‘Black Eyes Blue’ and ‘Silverfish’. Watch footage from his performance below now.

Taylor recently launched The Taylor Foundation, a non-profit organisation that aims to help service members and first responders who have been affected by PTSD. In a video announcing the charity, the star said it is “looking to raise money for organisations that help treat or uplift members of the military and members of the emergency services who are dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, otherwise known as PTSD”.

Taylor also announced a sweepstakes competition for the chance to win two tickets to his solo London show this October. The winner will get VIP treatment including the chance to meet the musician, while anyone who donates $50 (£41) will “automatically get a signed poster by yours truly”. You can find more information on the sweepstakes here.

Meanwhile, last month the star made an appearance on a new song by Hyro The Hero, called ‘Kids Against The Monsters’. “It’s always nice to collaborate with up-and-coming talent, especially when you’re a genuine fan,” Taylor commented at the time.

“I was stoked to hop on this song with Hyro The Hero. He embodies what a true artist is meant to do: make you feel something. This song is a great reminder that we’re stronger together when facing our demons.”