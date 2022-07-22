Watch Slipknot kick off their 2022 European tour

Slipknot have had a roaring start to their European tour, kicking off the 11-date run in Romania this week.

Performing on Wednesday July 20 as part of Romexpo in Bucharest – where frontman Corey Taylor donned his new mask – the Iowa outfit’s 16-track setlist (per Blabbermouth) included some of their most revered classics: ‘Spit It Out’, ‘Psychosocial’, ‘Duality’, ‘Wait and Bleed’ and ‘The Devil In I’ among them. A two-song encore comprised of 2002’s ‘People = Shit’ and ‘Surfacing’.

Check out the fan-shot video of Slipknot’s performance of last year’s single ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, ‘Sulfur’ and ‘Custer’ below:

The remainder of tour will see the nu-metal legends hit up Greece, Germany, Poland and Estonia among others – more details here. Along for the run in support are Ukrainian outfit Jinjer and Vended, the latter band fronted by Taylor’s son, Griffin.

Earlier this week Slipknot announced the long-awaited release of their seventh studio album, ‘The End, So Far’, releasing new single ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ to coincide.

Set for release on September 30 via Roadrunner Records, ‘The End, So Far’ will be the band’s final release with the label, having first singed with them back in 1998.

Taylor recently spoke about how writing the upcoming offering “felt almost like a reset”. “I could get away from the shit that I’ve needed to say, and get back to the stuff that I want to say,” he said.

‘The End, So far’ will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. The album was lauded by NME‘s Jordan Bassett in a five-star review as “astonishing” and “a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion”.

“Slipknot have somehow remained true to their core as everything around them (and even their line-up) has changed.”