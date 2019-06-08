It was the band's first headline appearance in three years

Slipknot have made their live comeback, performing their first headline show in over three years in Finland last night.

Ahead of their upcoming album release in August, the band delivered a fiery, energetic show in what was their first headline show since 2016’s Knotfest in Japan.

Closing the opening night of Rockfest in Hyvinkään lentokenttä in Hyvinkää, Finland, the band played an 18-strong setlist which featured new tracks ‘Unsainted’ and ‘All Out Life’. The band also played material from each of their albums to date.

You can see footage, reaction and view the setlist below.

Last month (May 16), Slipknot announced details of their upcoming sixth record. Revealing the album’s tracklist, artwork and release date (August 9), the news was accompanied by new single and video ‘Unsainted’.

The band also opened up about the meaning behind the new album’s title, with their frontman Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan revealing that the title was linked to the “We are not your kind” chant contained within standalone single, ‘All Out Life’.

“I didn’t think it would be anything more than a great chant at a concert,” Taylor told Kerrang! “It was one of the things in my head that I could hear 50,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, pumping fists.”

He continued: “It wasn’t so much that I thought it was benign or anything – it was definitely something that I thought, ‘This could be something really cool’ – but it took on a life of its own, and that’s when I really started thinking about the phrase; about how it could be perceived.”

Slipknot’s only confirmed UK show comes when they headline Download next weekend (June 15) alongside fellow headliners Tool and Def Leppard. Also on the Download bill are Smashing Pumpkins, Slash with Myles Kennedy, Die Antwoord, Whitesnake and the final UK show from Slayer.

You can see the full setlist from last night’s Rockfest below.

Setlist

People = Shit

(sic)

Get This

Unsainted

Disasterpiece

Before I Forget

The Heretic Anthem

Psychosocial

The Devil in I

Prosthetics

Vermilion

Custer

Sulfur

The Negative One

All Out Life

Duality

Encore:

Spit It Out

Surfacing